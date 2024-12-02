Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,864,500 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 6,384,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 781.9 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

BAMXF opened at $73.01 on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $68.86 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

