Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Purchased by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 5,270.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,345,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after buying an additional 710,333 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 57.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,158,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,976,000 after purchasing an additional 40,868 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4,401.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 444,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 434,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 19.1% in the third quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,851,000 after purchasing an additional 235,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $36.24 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $52.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBWI. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BBWI

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gina Boswell purchased 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,134.68. The trade was a 2.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.