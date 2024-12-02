Barington Capital Group L.P. Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Barington Capital Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Rambus makes up approximately 6.5% of Barington Capital Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Barington Capital Group L.P. owned 0.14% of Rambus worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 240.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 207.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMBS opened at $57.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.17. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $76.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rambus in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

