Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Boosts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises about 2.8% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at $73,345,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,488,000 after purchasing an additional 89,840 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,328,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in ANSYS by 140.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,565,000 after buying an additional 80,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 267.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after buying an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $351.10 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $275.81 and a one year high of $364.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. StockNews.com cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANSS

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.