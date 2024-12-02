Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC cut its position in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,464 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 3.27% of Bank7 worth $11,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSVN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $700,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Bank7 by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank7 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $47.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $445.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.46. Bank7 Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. Bank7 had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

