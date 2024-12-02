Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Short Interest Up 11.0% in November

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,700 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 282,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter worth $212,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth $195,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 32.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 30.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Banco Santander-Chile Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BSAC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 267,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,530. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.87.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

