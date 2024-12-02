Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 4th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003.

Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 5.8 %

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

BBD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $3.20 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

