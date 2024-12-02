Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 864,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in LINKBANCORP were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LINKBANCORP by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

LINKBANCORP Stock Down 0.3 %

LNKB opened at $7.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.01 million, a P/E ratio of -108.57 and a beta of 0.40. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $8.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.33 million. LINKBANCORP had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 3.65%. Equities research analysts expect that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -428.57%.

Insider Activity at LINKBANCORP

In other news, Director Mona D. Albertine sold 4,741 shares of LINKBANCORP stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $29,441.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,752.13. The trade was a 11.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catherine Eisel bought 23,643 shares of LINKBANCORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $147,295.89. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,295.89. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

