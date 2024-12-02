Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $316,000 Stock Position in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Banc Funds Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Free Report) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,346 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,895 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,018,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 46.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 93,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 20,191 shares during the period. 18.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of BOTJ opened at $15.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.76. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.33 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 14.46%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

