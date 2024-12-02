Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $16.09 Million Holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC cut its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 964,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,690 shares during the period. CrossFirst Bankshares makes up approximately 1.7% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $16,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3,091.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $17.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90.

Insider Activity at CrossFirst Bankshares

In related news, Director George Bruce purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

