Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 127,640 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,640 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.22% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $127,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IBKR. Barclays cut their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $191.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.89 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.00.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.