Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,819,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,750 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.37% of Trade Desk worth $199,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 66.7% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD stock opened at $128.55 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $132.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.74, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 80,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $9,314,959.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,615. The trade was a 91.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,128,938 shares of company stock valued at $125,534,054. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.66.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

