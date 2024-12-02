Bamco Inc. NY Has $152.92 Million Holdings in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,102,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,093 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $152,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIRK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Birkenstock by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 52.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Birkenstock by 51.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, MSA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Birkenstock during the second quarter worth about $223,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BIRK opened at $51.66 on Monday. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.69.

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $564.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.70 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $60.00 target price on Birkenstock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

