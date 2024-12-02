Azora Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Azora Capital LP reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 190,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KRE opened at $67.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

