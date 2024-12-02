Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Acquired by ClearAlpha Technologies LP

ClearAlpha Technologies LP lifted its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,552 shares during the quarter. Axonics makes up 2.3% of ClearAlpha Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ClearAlpha Technologies LP owned approximately 0.24% of Axonics worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 0.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Axonics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics by 2.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXNX opened at $70.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.45 and a beta of 0.82. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $71.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.85.

In related news, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 2,961 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $205,523.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,526.42. This trade represents a 6.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

