Avala Global LP Invests $24.52 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Avala Global LP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 251,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,519,000. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.6% of Avala Global LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 55,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 31.2% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 34,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 69.1% in the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 48.5% in the third quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,362,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $327,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 1.06 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,975,542.96. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $102.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $103.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.10.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.72%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

