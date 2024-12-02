Avala Global LP Boosts Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Avala Global LP lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,894 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova comprises 4.4% of Avala Global LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Avala Global LP owned 0.09% of GE Vernova worth $66,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $27,000.

Several research firms have commented on GEV. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.16.

GEV stock opened at $334.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.35. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $357.09.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

