Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Short Interest Down 6.6% in November

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,350,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 83,910,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Insider Activity at Aurora Innovation

In other news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 344,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,276.10. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,393,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $7,596,613.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 672,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,716.25. This trade represents a 67.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,776,667 shares of company stock valued at $48,432,337 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 24.0% in the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AUR stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,827,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,938,687. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. Aurora Innovation has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 2.82.

AUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurora Innovation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

