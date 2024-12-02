Aureus Asset Management LLC Takes Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 311,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 92,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 502,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GXO. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GXO opened at $60.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.