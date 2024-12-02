Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aureus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,581,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,899 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,482,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,869,171,000 after acquiring an additional 672,244 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,676,957,000 after acquiring an additional 501,969 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,122,772,000 after acquiring an additional 629,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,021,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,036,846,000 after acquiring an additional 126,889 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.56.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $161.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.46.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

