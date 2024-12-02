Aureus Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aureus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 316,594 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 116,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after acquiring an additional 106,756 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,481,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,178,905,000 after acquiring an additional 123,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,327,738,000 after acquiring an additional 104,332 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.82.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,184,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,490,250. The trade was a 25.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,878.20. The trade was a 99.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,866 shares of company stock valued at $133,393,921. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 1.1 %

NFLX stock opened at $886.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $908.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $773.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $700.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

