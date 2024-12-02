Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 91590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

Augusta Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$122.02 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.49.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

