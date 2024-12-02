Atom Investors LP Raises Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Atom Investors LP increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 307.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,733 shares during the period. Skyline Champion makes up approximately 0.7% of Atom Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 41.0% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 77,800.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $103.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.55. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $616.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.52 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $7,212,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,920,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,267,200. This represents a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

