Atom Investors LP Raises Stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 62.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,608 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in TriMas were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriMas in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TriMas in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of TriMas by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Stock Performance

TRS opened at $26.42 on Monday. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $229.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRS. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

