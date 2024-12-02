Atom Investors LP Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $509.74 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $382.66 and a 12-month high of $515.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $496.13 and its 200-day moving average is $479.38.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

