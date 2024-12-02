Atom Investors LP Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Atom Investors LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,472.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 123.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 65.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $135.29 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.26 and a 12 month high of $184.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.23.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.41 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WMS. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $194.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $174.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.