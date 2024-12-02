Atlas Wealth LLC Sells 932 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Atlas Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,872,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 133,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 38,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $61.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.72 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average of $61.78.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

