Atlas Wealth LLC Has $7.40 Million Stock Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Atlas Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Atlas Wealth LLC owned 0.40% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,859,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,881,000 after buying an additional 343,844 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12,150.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 701,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,415,000 after purchasing an additional 696,231 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 613,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,797,000 after purchasing an additional 277,507 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 440,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,100,000 after purchasing an additional 217,241 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 251,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $85.46 on Monday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $50.45 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.
About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
