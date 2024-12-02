Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Position Boosted by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 4,492.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,585 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.4% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 24,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 362.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 499.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $21.94 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 613.81%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

