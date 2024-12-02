Athos Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000. Envestnet comprises 1.0% of Athos Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Athos Capital Ltd owned 0.09% of Envestnet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter valued at about $45,746,000. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 479.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 692,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,343,000 after purchasing an additional 573,049 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,205,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter worth approximately $8,472,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the third quarter worth approximately $5,546,000.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $63.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.99. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.25. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

ENV has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

