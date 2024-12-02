Athos Capital Ltd Has $220.46 Million Stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Athos Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 135.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,719,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,447,000 shares during the period. Endeavor Group comprises about 71.5% of Athos Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $220,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EDR. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in Endeavor Group by 41.6% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 4,393,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,867 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,870,000. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 848,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 230.0% during the third quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 1,237,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after acquiring an additional 862,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

EDR opened at $30.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $30.57.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $4,194,768.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,458,040.70. The trade was a 7.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 225,272 shares of company stock worth $6,372,925 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Profile

(Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

