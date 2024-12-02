Athos Capital Ltd Boosts Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Athos Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. HUYA accounts for approximately 0.2% of Athos Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings in HUYA were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Seldon Capital LP purchased a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in HUYA by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the second quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Get HUYA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUYA. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HUYA from $5.90 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.80 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.70 target price on shares of HUYA in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

HUYA Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $750.52 million, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 0.62. HUYA Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Profile

(Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.