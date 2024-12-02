Ascent Group LLC Has $3.79 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 352.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APH opened at $72.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day moving average of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $74.93.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Several research firms have commented on APH. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,136,890.88. This represents a 31.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

