Arrowroot Family Office LLC Purchases 385 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in Target by 48.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $132.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.86 and its 200 day moving average is $148.45. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.30.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

