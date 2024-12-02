Arrowroot Family Office LLC Purchases 161 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 600,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,009,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $126.20 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $126.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.16.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

