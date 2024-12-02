Arrowroot Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 286,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 266,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,511,000 after buying an additional 69,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,963,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 194,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $73.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

