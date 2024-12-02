Arrowroot Family Office LLC Has $833,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,131,000 after acquiring an additional 31,502,110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,418,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,506,846,000 after purchasing an additional 814,240 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,891,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,976,000 after buying an additional 359,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,461,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,640,000 after buying an additional 4,322,688 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $93.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.33. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.34 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

