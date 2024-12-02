ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Grows Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 38,188 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $17,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1,595.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 26.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $139.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $146.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $503.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.54 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CJS Securities started coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Eric Luftig sold 3,278 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total transaction of $462,820.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,821.46. The trade was a 35.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 27,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $3,197,575.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 936,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,316,697.28. This represents a 2.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,988 shares of company stock worth $7,795,833 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

