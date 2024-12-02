ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,059,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377,350 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $70,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WisdomTree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WT. Northcoast Research downgraded WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

Shares of WisdomTree stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $1,143,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 948,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,051.98. This trade represents a 9.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 67,869 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $735,699.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,240,707 shares in the company, valued at $100,169,263.88. This represents a 0.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

