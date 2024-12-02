ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,986,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,867 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 10.29% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $46,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCSI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 388.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the second quarter worth $188,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CCSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCSI opened at $24.95 on Monday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.