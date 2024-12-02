ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Buys 10,959 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.65% of Curtiss-Wright worth $80,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 136.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 459,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,893,000 after purchasing an additional 265,205 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 32,425.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 404,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,102,000 after acquiring an additional 403,701 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 301,394 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 29.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 253,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,847,000 after acquiring an additional 56,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.40.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CW opened at $373.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $354.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.45. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $211.41 and a 12 month high of $393.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,997.65. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

