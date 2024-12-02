Arizona PSPRS Trust Purchases Shares of 22,800 Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDMO opened at $42.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.51. The company has a market cap of $197.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $43.30.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

