Arizona PSPRS Trust Invests $2.39 Million in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF makes up about 0.1% of Arizona PSPRS Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 104.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EWL stock opened at $48.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $53.03.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

