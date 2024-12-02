Arizona PSPRS Trust Buys New Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust owned 0.37% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $73.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.50.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

