Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 4822023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 53.71%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 885,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 38,559 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,338,000 after purchasing an additional 63,999 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 32.5% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 52,007 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 45,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 27,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,787,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,428,000 after acquiring an additional 312,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

