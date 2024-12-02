Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Shares of APTO stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.26. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,282 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 2.22% of Aptose Biosciences worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

