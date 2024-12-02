APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Short Interest Up 18.7% in November

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,030,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the October 31st total of 16,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of APA by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,914,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,932 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in APA by 12.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,471,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of APA by 131.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,041 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 3,450.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 985,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,115,000 after acquiring an additional 958,141 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in APA by 112.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,092,000 after purchasing an additional 767,557 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on APA from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bernstein Bank decreased their price target on shares of APA from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

APA Stock Up 0.6 %

APA stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13. APA has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $37.82.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

