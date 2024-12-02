Analyzing FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) & Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO)

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Free Report) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FFBW and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFBW $11.90 million 5.66 $1.51 million N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $155.85 million 2.95 $22.79 million $1.70 19.72

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FFBW.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFBW 0 0 0 0 0.00 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FFBW and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.40%. Given Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than FFBW.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of FFBW shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FFBW and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFBW N/A N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 13.16% 7.16% 0.70%

Volatility & Risk

FFBW has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats FFBW on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides various loans, which include one- to four family owner-occupied and investor-owned residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and commercial development loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. FFBW, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer lending products; loans for farmland, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvement loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as lines of credit and machinery purchase loans. Further, it provides automated teller machine or interactive teller machine services; and online and mobile banking, bill-pay, on-line statement opportunities, and remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing. Additionally, the company offers electronic transaction origination, such as wire and automated clearing house file transmittal services. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.

