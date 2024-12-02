Analyzing Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) and CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) and CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Equillium and CSL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Equillium alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium 0 0 1 0 3.00 CSL 0 0 0 1 4.00

Equillium presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 565.78%. Given Equillium’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Equillium is more favorable than CSL.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium -10.05% -20.68% -10.77% CSL N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Equillium and CSL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Equillium has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSL has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equillium and CSL”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium $45.91 million 0.58 -$13.34 million ($0.14) -5.36 CSL $14.80 billion 6.01 $2.64 billion N/A N/A

CSL has higher revenue and earnings than Equillium.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.0% of Equillium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CSL shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Equillium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CSL beats Equillium on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equillium

(Get Free Report)

Equillium, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It also develops EQ101 completed phase 1/2 for treatment of cutaneous T cell lymphoma and alopecia areata; and EQ302 to treat gastrointestinal indications. In addition, it serves dermatology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, hematology, transplant science, oncology, and pulmonology area. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About CSL

(Get Free Report)

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants. The CSL Seqirus segment provides influenza related products and pandemic services to governments. The CSL Vifor segment offers products in the therapeutic areas of iron deficiency and nephrology. The company also licenses CSL intellectual property. CSL Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.