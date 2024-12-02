Analyzing Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) & Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP)

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Himalaya Shipping and Castor Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Himalaya Shipping
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Castor Maritime
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Volatility & Risk
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Himalaya Shipping and Castor Maritime”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Himalaya Shipping
|$112.30 million
|2.03
|$1.51 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Castor Maritime
|$76.44 million
|0.45
|$38.64 million
|$3.35
|1.07
Castor Maritime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Himalaya Shipping.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
22.3% of Himalaya Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Castor Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Himalaya Shipping and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Himalaya Shipping
|21.93%
|15.72%
|3.14%
|Castor Maritime
|95.54%
|13.09%
|10.70%
Summary
Himalaya Shipping beats Castor Maritime on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Himalaya Shipping
Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
About Castor Maritime
Castor Maritime Inc. provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels. Castor Maritime Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
